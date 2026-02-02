County names West Milford property as new regional services center

The Passaic County Board of Commissioners has named a West Milford property the Passaic County Highlands Regional Services Center.

Located at 11 Edgar Drive, the facility will serve as a satellite location for the County Department of Health Services and strengthen the county’s presence in the Highlands region. The center is expected to open soon.

The resolutions, approved Jan. 27, also named a Bloomingdale property at 335 Union Avenue—formerly Spring Brook Acres—as Highlands Farm, part of the Passaic County Park System. Highlands Farm preserves open space and expands recreational opportunities for residents.

“These names reflect more than buildings or land; they represent Passaic County’s long-term commitment to our Up County communities,” Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said. “By formally naming Highlands Farm as a future part of our Park System and establishing the Passaic County Highlands Regional Services Center, we are investing in open space, accessibility and services that will support residents today and well into the future.”