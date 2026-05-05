County unveils three-year plan to revamp emergency food system

Passaic County officials have launched a three-year strategic plan designed to overhaul the county’s emergency food system and reduce food insecurity through a more coordinated, data-driven approach.

Developed by the Passaic County Department of Human Services in partnership with the Emergency Food Provider Coalition, the plan outlines a roadmap to improve how food resources are delivered and accessed across the county.

Officials said the initiative represents a shift from a fragmented network of independent providers to a unified system that brings together food pantries, meal programs, mobile services and government agencies, along with input from residents who have experienced food insecurity.

“For too long, emergency food providers have worked in isolation,” said Commissioner Christina Schratz. “This plan changes that by investing in a system that ensures families can access the support they need.”

The Emergency Food Provider Coalition, formed in June 2024, was created to strengthen collaboration among grassroots organizations and improve service delivery.

The plan is built around six priorities: establishing standardized data tracking, strengthening coalition partnerships, creating a best practices guide, offering technical assistance to providers, developing a digital food resource map and incorporating feedback from residents with lived experience.

County officials said the initiative aims to improve efficiency, expand access and build a more resilient emergency food network to meet the needs of Passaic County residents.