Dinner with the Grinch
West Milford. The Grinch hosted meals throughout Dec. 20 for Who-ville patrons (aka The West Milford Airport Diner patrons). Among the items on the menu were dishes such as Who Hash, Green Eggs and Ham, and, of course, Roast Beast.
| 21 Dec 2025 | 06:45
The Mazzola family with children ages 3 and 5 months are enjoying dinner with the Grinch.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
The DePiano, Finn, and Montilla familes with their children, ages 9 months to 14 years, enjoy dinner with the Grinch.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
The Grinch
Photo by Denise von Wilke
