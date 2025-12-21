x
Dinner with the Grinch

West Milford. The Grinch hosted meals throughout Dec. 20 for Who-ville patrons (aka The West Milford Airport Diner patrons). Among the items on the menu were dishes such as Who Hash, Green Eggs and Ham, and, of course, Roast Beast.

| 21 Dec 2025 | 06:45
    The Mazzola family with children ages 3 and 5 months are enjoying dinner with the Grinch.
    The Mazzola family with children ages 3 and 5 months are enjoying dinner with the Grinch. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    The DePiano, Finn, and Montilla familes with their children, ages 9 months to 14 years, enjoy dinner with the Grinch.
    The DePiano, Finn, and Montilla familes with their children, ages 9 months to 14 years, enjoy dinner with the Grinch. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    The Grinch
    The Grinch ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)