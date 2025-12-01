Home
Christmas comes to Sophie Ave.
denise von wilke
Christmas
| 01 Dec 2025 | 04:21
A snowman, Stitch, The Grinch and Mickey and Minnie Mouse are shown.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
This home on Sophie Avenue in West Milford is ready for Christmas.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
A view of Christmas decorations on Sophie Avenue in West Milford.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
A home on Sophie Avenue in West Milford is ready for Christmas.
Tags
Christmas
denise von wilke
Mickey
Minnie Mouse
Sophie Avenue
Stitch
West Milford
RELATED NEWS
Visitors peruse the Christmas Craft Fair.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
Church draws crowds to annual Christmas craft fair
Monument is shown at the ceremony.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
Township hosts Veteran’s Day Ceremony
This home on Macopin Road is ready for Thanksgiving.
Photo by Denise von Wilke
West Milford. Ready for turkey
