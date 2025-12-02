x
West Milford Women’s Club Christmas Market raises funds for local services

West Milford. The West Milford Women’s Club Christmas Market drew shoppers of all ages, featured holiday entertainment, and raised funds for local services and charitable programs.

| 02 Dec 2025 | 02:22
    A shopper makes a purchase.
    Anthony Fiorilla 1 , West Milford isn’t so scared of Santa when in his mom’s arms.
    Ellison Faulch, 7 of West Milford poses with Santa Claus.
    Tina Ree, former West Milford Women’s Club president and current NJ Women’s Club Conference Coordinator, dressed as Mrs. Claus.
    Members of the West Milford High School Wind Ensemble perform.
Shoppers of all ages attended the West Milford Women’s Club Christmas Market at the Wallisch Homestead on Saturday.

Adults browsed handmade crafts and homemade treats, while children shared their holiday wishes with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests were entertained by Christmas music performed by members of the West Milford High School Band and the West Milford Players chorus.

Proceeds from the market will support local services including the first aid squad, search and rescue, library, museum, animal shelter and Special Olympics, as well as the Seeing Eye Puppy Program and the Wallisch Homestead.