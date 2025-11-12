Kenney family honors late founder with hearing aid giveaway

For 53 years, the Kenney family has helped tens of thousands of people in the Tri-State area achieve a better quality of life through hearing assistance.

The late Jack Kenney was known as a caring, compassionate man who always put others first. His two sons, Sean Kenney and Ryan Kenney, now operate the family business and continue his legacy of service.

Jack Kenney made an impact on many lives by opening his heart and home whenever a friend needed a helping hand.

In November 2006, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that took his life. To honor the man who always put his patients first, the Kenney family is offering a set of top-of-the-line Beltone hearing aids to someone in need.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Stop in at either location and fill out an entry form for yourself or a loved one. The drawing will take place Monday, Dec. 1, at Beltone Hearing Aid Center in West Milford. The winner does not need to be present.

To enter, visit one of the Beltone Hearing Aid Centers at 1616C Union Valley Road in West Milford or 124A Wanaque Ave. in Pompton Lakes.