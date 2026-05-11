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Macopin honors students for integrity
West Milford. Macopin School honored its students of the month for April. The month’s theme was Integrity.
West Milford
/
| 11 May 2026 | 04:46
Macopin Schoo's Citizens of the Month are, from left, Rocco Pugliese, David Canipe, Michael Franklin, Leah Barkley, Emma Garner, Kennedy Toles, Harlow Suhey, Angie Flores, Matthew Afflerbach.
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Angie Flores
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David Canipe
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Emma Garner
4
Harlow Suhey
5
Kennedy Toles
6
Leah Barkley
7
Macopin Middle School
8
Macopin Schoo
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Matthew Afflerbach
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Michael Franklin
11
Rocco Pugliese
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Students of the Month
13
West Milford
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