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Macopin honors students for integrity

West Milford. Macopin School honored its students of the month for April. The month’s theme was Integrity.

West Milford /
| 11 May 2026 | 04:46
    Macopin Schoo's Citizens of the Month are, from left, Rocco Pugliese, David Canipe, Michael Franklin, Leah Barkley, Emma Garner, Kennedy Toles, Harlow Suhey, Angie Flores, Matthew Afflerbach.
    Macopin Schoo's Citizens of the Month are, from left, Rocco Pugliese, David Canipe, Michael Franklin, Leah Barkley, Emma Garner, Kennedy Toles, Harlow Suhey, Angie Flores, Matthew Afflerbach. ( Photo submitted)