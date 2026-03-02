Macopin students honored in Lions Peace Poster Contest

x
| 02 Mar 2026 | 02:15
The West Milford Lions Club recognized the winners of its 2025-26 Peace Poster Contest for Macopin Middle School during the Board of Education meeting on Feb. 3.

Seventh-grader Dayanara Sanchez won first place, while sixth-grader Harlow Suhey was the runner-up. The contest theme, “Together As One,” invited students ages 11–13 to create posters illustrating the idea that people from diverse backgrounds can achieve great things when they unite around a common cause.

The Peace Poster Contest, sponsored by Lions Clubs worldwide for nearly 40 years, encourages students to express their visions of peace through art. Macopin Middle School has been a longtime participant.

Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization, has more than 1.4 million members in over 49,000 clubs globally.