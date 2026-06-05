Passaic County bans e-bikes, motorized scooters on county park property

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has adopted a resolution prohibiting the use of motorized bicycles, motorized scooters, low-speed electric bicycles and low-speed electric scooters on all county park property.

County officials said the measure is intended to improve safety for residents and visitors who use the park system for recreation.

The prohibition applies to motorized bicycles, motorized scooters and electric bicycles and scooters as defined under New Jersey law. The ban includes pedal-assist and throttle-operated e-bikes with motors under 750 watts and top motor-powered speeds below 20 mph, as well as Class 3 e-bikes capable of reaching speeds of up to 28 mph.

Officials cited national safety data in support of the resolution. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 360,800 emergency department visits were related to micromobility devices between 2017 and 2022, with injuries increasing by an average of 23% annually during that period.

County leaders said shared-use park trails, which are frequented by walkers, joggers, children and traditional cyclists, can present safety challenges when faster motorized devices are present.

“Our parks are among Passaic County’s most valuable community assets,” Commissioner Mike Ramaglia said. “This action helps ensure that our parks, trails, and open spaces remain safe, accessible, and enjoyable for everyone, whether they’re walking, biking, exercising, or simply spending time outdoors with family and friends.”

The resolution does not apply to mobility assistance devices used by individuals with disabilities, including motorized wheelchairs and other equipment protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

County officials emphasized that parks will remain open to pedestrians, traditional bicycles and other nonmotorized recreational users under existing park rules and regulations.