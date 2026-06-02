Passaic County opens Archaeology Center at restored Ringwood homestead

Passaic County officials marked the official opening of the Passaic County Archaeology Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the historic Harry S. Vreeland Homestead in Ringwood.

Located at 1093 Greenwood Lake Turnpike and overlooking the Monksville Reservoir, the circa-1905 property underwent a $1.3 million restoration funded by Passaic County. County leaders said the project reflects an ongoing commitment to preserving the region’s historic and cultural resources.

The new archaeology center is designed to make archaeology accessible to the public through hands-on educational programs, exhibits and partnerships with local organizations. Visitors will have opportunities to explore the county’s archaeological heritage and learn how past communities lived, worked and adapted over time.

“This is a special moment for Passaic County and for the preservation of our shared history,” said Orlando Cruz. “The Board of County Commissioners is incredibly proud to support this project and the $1.3 million investment that made this restoration possible.”

County officials said the center will serve students, researchers, families and history enthusiasts while providing a new way for residents to engage with local history.

The archaeology center is now open to the public and will offer educational programming and community events throughout the year.