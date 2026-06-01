Wallisch Homestead projects receive $67,150 preservation grant recommendations

Two projects at the Wallisch Homestead have been recommended for funding through the Passaic County Open Space, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Program.

The Friends of Wallisch Homestead received recommendations for two historic preservation grants totaling $67,150. The projects include $27,150 for a stone barn rehabilitation repointing project and $40,000 for a creamery rehabilitation repointing project.

The recommendations are part of Passaic County’s 2026 Open Space, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Program, which proposes $3.75 million in grant awards for 27 projects throughout the county.

The 2026 funding cycle marks the 25th anniversary of the trust fund program, which has distributed millions of dollars for the preservation of parks, open space, farmland and historic resources since its first awards in 2001.

Applications are reviewed annually by the county’s Open Space, Farmland and Historic Preservation Trust Fund Advisory Committee, which evaluates projects based on community benefit, regional impact and readiness.

“Twenty-five years ago, Passaic County made a commitment to protect what makes this region worth living in: its parks, its green spaces, its history,” said Christina Schratz. “The 2026 awards continue that legacy and build on it in meaningful ways.”

County officials said 13 projects receiving more than $100,000 must undergo a public comment period through September, while projects receiving $100,000 or less were approved by the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners on May 26.