Passaic County receives more than $2M for Human Services programs

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners approved on June 9 more than $2 million in grant funding to expand human services programs throughout the county.

The largest award, totaling $1,864,914, was accepted by the county Department of Human Services for the Homeless program. The funding will support emergency housing assistance and related services for homeless individuals and families in Passaic County.

Commissioners also approved two grants from the New Jersey Department of Children and Families.

One grant, totaling $52,397, will support coordination of the Passaic County Children’s Interagency Coordinating Council through the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services. The program focuses on prevention, early intervention and coordination of mental health and addiction services.

A second grant of $172,064 will support human services planning and information services through the Human Services Advisory Council.

“These grants reflect our commitment to meeting residents where they are and ensuring that the most vulnerable members of our community have access to shelter, mental health support and the services they need to stabilize their lives,” said Christina Schratz.

County officials said the funding will help maintain and expand emergency housing resources, strengthen interagency coordination and support planning efforts to ensure services are aligned with community needs.