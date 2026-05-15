Passaic County to expand rental assistance program

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has authorized the Department of Human Services to apply for and accept three federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the county’s Continuum of Care Rental Assistance program.

The program provides permanent housing support to individuals and families experiencing homelessness, including those facing chronic homelessness and households in crisis.

The grants, administered through the Division of Community Outreach and Family Services, will fund rental assistance payments as well as administrative costs associated with housing placement and support services.

“Stable housing is the foundation that everything else is built on: employment, health, family stability,” said Commissioner Christina Schratz. “These federal dollars allow us to extend a lifeline to our most vulnerable neighbors and we are grateful to the landlords across our county who are willing to open their doors and be part of the solution.”

As the program expands, county officials are encouraging landlords to participate. The county will provide guaranteed monthly rent payments, tenant screening assistance, and compliance support with federal Housing Quality Standards inspections.

Landlords interested in participating can contact the Division of Community Outreach and Family Services at (973) 881-2834 for more information.