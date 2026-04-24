Passaic County, West Milford open Highlands Regional Service Center

Officials from Passaic County and West Milford along with a cadre of senior on Wednesday, April 22, joined ribbon cutting ceremony for official opening of the new Highlands Regional Service Center, bringing public health, behavioral health and senior nutrition services to the northern part of the County.

The state-of-the-art $5.3 million facility, located at 13 Edgar Drive, West Milford, is the result of a shared services agreement between Passaic County and West Milford Township and was supported by an unprecedented combination of grant funding.

Eighty-five percent of the project cost was covered through federal and state sources including the American Rescue Plan, the Health Infrastructure Grant, the Community Development Block Grant, the National Opioid Settlement and the Nutrition Trust Fund.

West Milford incurred no cost for the project and renovations to the Johner building.

”This project is about more than bricks and mortar—it’s about equity, access, and the health of our community,” said Passaic County Deputy Director Commissioner Orlando Cruz. “By bringing public health, behavioral health and senior nutrition programs together right here in West Milford, we are ensuring that residents in the northern part of our county have the same opportunities for care and support as everyone else.”

County Director Commissioner Sandi Lazzara added, “Today is a proud day for Passaic County and an even prouder day for the Highlands community. For the first time, three of our most essential health and wellness departments are working side by side in a single location right here in West Milford.

“That is exactly what this County set out to build, and that is exactly what we delivered.”

Benefiting upcounty residents

The Highlands Regional Service Center represents a significant expansion of the county’s public health infrastructure in its northern communities. Upcounty residents gain a dedicated County facility where all three departments operate side by side — creating an integrated, coordinated approach to community health and wellness.

The public health office and clinic will offer screenings, immunizations, preventive care and community health programming. The behavioral health services clinic will provide mental health and substance use support to residents and families. The senior nutrition site will deliver meals, programming and social activities to older residents across the region.

West Milford’s Maggie Bues said it means a lot to finally have a place to call the senior center.

“This is really great,” Bues said. “They did a fantastic job on the building. It’s a home for seniors in West Milford to come and enjoy the friendship of other seniors. In addition to nutrition, we’ll also have exercise, bingo on Tuesdays, and card games including Pokeno!”

Vital community investment

”This satellite office is a testament to what shared services can accomplish. By working together, we’re bringing essential health and wellness resources closer to home for our residents. West Milford is proud to partner with Passaic County in delivering this vital investment for our community,” West Milford Mayor Michele Dale said. “This is an important moment for our region, and especially for the residents of West Milford and the surrounding Highlands communities.

Local tradespeople

Hailed as an inter-governmental blueprint for efficient, cost-effective service delivery, the project was also notable for its fiscal structure. In addition to the 85 percent grant-funded model, construction was carried out under a Project Labor Agreement, ensuring that local skilled tradespeople were employed throughout the build, keeping the economic benefits of the public investment within the region.

”The Highlands Regional Service Center is more than a facility. It is a blueprint for how Passaic County will continue to invest in its communities,” County Commissioner John Bartlett said. “The shared services model we built with West Milford proves that when County and municipal government work as true partners, the results speak for themselves. This is just the beginning.”