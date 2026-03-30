West Milford High to host Wellness Family Festival

West Milford High School will host the 2026 Wellness Family Festival & Chuck Enering Health Fair on April 18 from 12 to 4 p.m., bringing more than 90 organizations together to provide free resources on physical and mental health, senior services, special needs support, housing, substance use recovery, and more.

The event will feature family-friendly activities including a DJ, face painting, character visits, bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, and a “Touch-A-Truck” exhibit, with complimentary refreshments from ShopRite of West Milford and bounce houses sponsored by West Milford Chiropractic”], Sensory Garden and Play, and Provident Bank.

Organizers—including the Highlands Family Success Center, West Milford Lions Club, Passaic County Health Department, West Milford Municipal Alliance, and the West Milford Health Advisory Board—encourage attendees to bring non-perishable food or pet food donations to support local families and the Passaic County SPCA. Free raffle tickets will be provided to visitors who donate or visit organization tables.