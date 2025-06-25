Home
Photos: West Milford High School graduation
denise von wilke
West Milford
/
| 25 Jun 2025 | 07:54
Members of the West Milford High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 19. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
The West Milford High School graduation was moved to the gym Thursday, June 19 because of bad weather.
Valedictorian Megan Seidner speaks during the ceremony.
A graduate poses with her diploma.
A graduate gets a hug.
Graduates celebrate after the ceremony.
Superintendent Brian Kitchin speaks during the ceremony.
Board of Education president Claire Lockwood speaks during the ceremony.
class of 2025
denise von wilke
graduation
West Milford
west milford high school
