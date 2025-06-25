x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: West Milford High School graduation

West Milford /
| 25 Jun 2025 | 07:54
    Members of the West Milford High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 19. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    Members of the West Milford High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation Thursday, June 19. (Photos by Denise von Wilke)
    The West Milford High School graduation was moved to the gym Thursday, June 19 because of bad weather.
    The West Milford High School graduation was moved to the gym Thursday, June 19 because of bad weather.
    Valedictorian Megan Seidner speaks during the ceremony.
    Valedictorian Megan Seidner speaks during the ceremony.
    A graduate poses with her diploma.
    A graduate poses with her diploma.
    A graduate gets a hug.
    A graduate gets a hug.
    Graduates celebrate after the ceremony.
    Graduates celebrate after the ceremony.
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Superintendent Brian Kitchin speaks during the ceremony.
    Superintendent Brian Kitchin speaks during the ceremony.
    Board of Education president Claire Lockwood speaks during the ceremony.
    Board of Education president Claire Lockwood speaks during the ceremony.
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation
    Photos: West Milford High School graduation