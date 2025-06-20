Seidner, Fuchs speak at graduation

Valedictorian Megan Seidner and salutatorian Zoë Fuchs will address their classmates, teachers and families at the West Milford High School commencement Thursday evening, June 19.

Before the ceremony, Seidner said she was looking forward to representing her peers, adding that she aims to recognize the collective achievements of the Class of 2025 throughout their four years in high school.

“I’m sure they are going to be world-shakers,” she said in an interview.

Fuchs made a similar observation, saying she planned to highlight the wide variety of skilled young adults in the class.

“It’s definitely an honor,” she said about being asked to speak at graduation.

Neither Seidner nor Fuchs actively pursued the honors, they said. Instead, they see their achievements as a natural consequence of their personalities and academic passions.

College plans

Seidner plans to pursue a five-year bachelor’s and master’s program in English secondary education at the College of New Jersey starting this fall.

She aspires to become a teacher, with the ultimate goal of becoming a school administrator.

She had high praise for the teachers and staff at West Milford High School, emphasizing how vital they were in providing her with an education and opportunities to succeed. “They give their best for us.”

Fuchs will major in forensic psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. She dreams of working in the courtroom and is considering law school down the line or pursuing criminal psychology.

The two are great friends, who value the other’s unique approach to the many interests they share. Those include English, social justice, history and community service.

Both were active in the school’s Women’s Empowerment Club; Seidner was the co-president. Both she and Fuchs said they were especially proud to be a part of the organization.

The club seeks to inform and empower girls through education as well as to provide resources to women in need, such as those experiencing abuse or other forms of violence.

“It’s really important that we’re able to give to women in such difficult situations,” Fuchs said.

Seidner said the club gave her the opportunity to serve the community, which is very important to her.

School board representative

She also served as the student representative to the Board of Education and as co-president of the high school’s Interact Club, which provides resources and services to struggling students and other community members.

It was a fulfilling way for her to help her community, she said, pointing out that the club’s motto, “Service above self,” is especially meaningful to her.

Both students acknowledged the support they have received and said they were fortunate to be given the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and capabilities.

“We need to take care of people who take care of us,” Seidner said.

Fuchs thanked her parents for their unconditional love and support throughout her life as well as her teachers. “The person that I am I couldn’t be it without their teaching.”