Pinecliff Lake community celebrates Independence Day with boat parade

Pinecliff Lake spectators got to enjoy a festive boat parade on Monday, July 4, as part of the community’s annual Independence Day celebration. Complimenting the day was a clear sky, with warm breezes and temperatures just hot enough to enjoy the cool lake waters.

Roughly 18 boats participated in the parade, including the lake’s infamous pirate ship. Patriotic bunting, flags and red, white, and blue garland could be seen adorning many of the boats as they slowly skirted around the lake’s perimeter.

At the Pinecliff Lake Community Club beach, kids were eager to see the pirate ship cruise along, with its crow’s next and skull and crossbones. While the parade was rather silent in its march along the waters, that didn’t stop the childlike wonder from kids and parents alike, as they shouted, “Look, a pirate ship!” and cheered the parade on.

Organizer John Pugliese noted the excitement of the participants as well, and hinted at more to come in future parades, possibly even a barbeque celebration. Stay tuned for more fun next year!