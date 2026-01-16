x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Bald Eagle Commons honors Millie Blazovic

West Milford. Nearly 90 residents of the Bald Eagle Commons senior community marked Social Director Millie Blazovic’s 19 years of service with a celebratory gathering featuring a home-cooked meal, live music, and recognition of her longtime dedication to organizing activities and events.

West Milford /
| 16 Jan 2026 | 02:35
    From left, Terry, Dorinda Zaragoza, Millie Blazovic and Darlene Torres are shown.
    From left, Terry, Dorinda Zaragoza, Millie Blazovic and Darlene Torres are shown. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    A cake is presented to honor Millie Blazovic’s 19t anniversary
    A cake is presented to honor Millie Blazovic’s 19t anniversary ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Timepeace Band
    Timepeace Band ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

Nearly 90 members of the Bald Eagle Commons active senior community gathered on Jan. 11 to celebrate the 19th anniversary of their Social Director, Millie Blazovic.

The festive event featured a home-cooked meal and lively 1960s and 1970s music performed by the band Timepeace.

Over the years, Blazovic has been the heart of the community’s social life—organizing games, parties, bus trips, and cruises. Beyond planning activities, she personally prepares meals for most events, adding a personal touch to every gathering.

Millie emphasized that the celebration was not just about her, but about honoring the entire community. Reflecting on her 19-year journey, she shared that the experience has taught her patience and deep appreciation for seniors — qualities that shine through in her dedication.

The Bald Eagle Commons community, developed between 1995 and 2005, consists of 463 low-maintenance homes centered around a clubhouse that serves as the hub for social activities.