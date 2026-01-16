Bald Eagle Commons honors Millie Blazovic

Nearly 90 members of the Bald Eagle Commons active senior community gathered on Jan. 11 to celebrate the 19th anniversary of their Social Director, Millie Blazovic.

The festive event featured a home-cooked meal and lively 1960s and 1970s music performed by the band Timepeace.

Over the years, Blazovic has been the heart of the community’s social life—organizing games, parties, bus trips, and cruises. Beyond planning activities, she personally prepares meals for most events, adding a personal touch to every gathering.

Millie emphasized that the celebration was not just about her, but about honoring the entire community. Reflecting on her 19-year journey, she shared that the experience has taught her patience and deep appreciation for seniors — qualities that shine through in her dedication.

The Bald Eagle Commons community, developed between 1995 and 2005, consists of 463 low-maintenance homes centered around a clubhouse that serves as the hub for social activities.