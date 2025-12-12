x
Choir performs for West Milford seniors

West Milford. West Milford Senior Citizens enjoyed pizza sponsored by the West Milford Recreation Center and entertainment presented by the Junior High School Choir and band.

West Milford Recreation Center /
| 12 Dec 2025 | 03:03
    West Milford Senior Citizens enjoyed pizza sponsored by the West Milford Recreation Center and entertainment presented by the Junior High School Choir and band. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)
    West Milford High School freshmen, from left, Mikaela Lovato, Emma Hoffmann and Ruby Cardona.
    West Milford High School freshmen, from left, Mikaela Lovato, Emma Hoffmann and Ruby Cardona. ( Photo by Denise von Wilke)