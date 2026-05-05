School board votes to close Paradise Knoll Elementary after contentious meeting

The West Milford Board of Education voted, 5-3, to close Paradise Knoll Elementary School during a meeting marked by hours of emotional testimony from parents, students and community members.

Superintendent Brian Kitchen described the decision as one of the most difficult facing the district, emphasizing that delaying action would not resolve ongoing budget challenges.

“Delaying a decision to close a school does not eliminate the deficit. It only shifts the burden elsewhere,” Kitchen said, adding that if Paradise Knoll were not selected, another school would have to be considered for closure.

Residents raised concerns about transparency, long-term planning and the broader impact on students and the community. Many questioned why the possibility of closure had not been communicated earlier and whether alternative cost-saving measures had been fully explored.

Speakers highlighted the school’s role beyond academics.

“It’s not just a building,” Amy Wentez said. “It’s the routines, relationships and support systems children rely on every day.”

Others criticized district spending priorities and called for reductions in administrative costs rather than school closures. Several residents also questioned the use of other district-owned properties and whether they could be sold to offset financial pressures.

Students and former students also addressed the board, expressing concern about the message the decision sends.

“It sends a message that voices don’t matter as much as they should,” said Sama Carson, a former West Milford student.

Despite calls to delay the vote and allow more time for planning, the board moved forward with the closure.

Board member Marisa Marquard, who voted against the measure, said the plan represented a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

“We can’t keep taking a band-aid approach,” she said. “West Milford is one community, and our kids deserve an equitable education no matter what street they live on.”

District officials indicated that rejecting the closure would have required identifying another school for similar cuts.