Scout Troop 114 enjoys camping & canoeing

West Milford Boy Scout Troop 114 had a grand time this summer exploring the great outdoors. Recently, the troop spent an entire week at Floodwood Mountain Reservation in Tupper Lake, NY. They spent a week on the water enjoying the beauty of the area, carrying all their gears on the backs, and sometimes their canoes! The trip included 13 scouts and five adults.

For more information about the troop, including how to sign up and what their next adventure may be, visit troopwebhost.org/Troop114WestMilford.