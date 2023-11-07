Voters go to the polls today

Voters will choose state, county and local officials in the election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Three Republican incumbents are facing three Democrats in races for one seat in the state Senate and two Assembly seats in Legislative District 25, which includes West Milford.

Christine Clarke, a Democrat, is challenging Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-25. Assemblyman Christian Barranco and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, both Republicans, face Diane Salvatore and Jonathan Torres, both Democrats.

Four candidates are running for two seats on the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners: Democrats Orlando Cruz and Brian James and Republicans Kelley Amico and Andrena Pegel. The terms are for three years.

Two candidates are competing for the office of Passaic County Clerk: Danielle Ireland-Imhof, a Democrat, and Rosemary Pino, a Republican.

In West Milford, Mayor Michele Dale faces Melissa Brown Blaeuer, a Democrat. The term is for four years.

Councilmen Michael Chazukow and Dave Marsden, both Republicans, are opposed by Democrats Mary Granata and Karen Phelan. The council terms are for three years.

Four people are running for three seats on the school board: Miranda Jurgensen, Stephanie Marquard, Lynda Van Dyk and Joseph Werner. The terms are for three years.