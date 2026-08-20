West Milford BOE highlights summer reading, cellphone policy and bus driver needs

More than 100 students participated in the district’s summer reading program, which school officials praised as a successful effort during a recent Board of Education meeting.

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said the program provided an opportunity for students to continue reading during the summer and praised staff for their work.

“Staff do an amazing job and it’s really great to see that many kids that are excited to come back to school to read during the summer,” Kitchin said.

Kitchin also discussed a minor change to, a K-12 policy addressing cellphone restrictions. While the policy applies throughout the district, phone pouches will not be used in elementary schools.

Board members reminded residents that cellphone restrictions are required by the state. Students will be permitted access to their phones when medically necessary, in accordance with state guidance.

The board also reminded the community that the district is seeking additional bus drivers.