West Milford school board discusses athletic fees, class sizes and Title I funding

The West Milford Board of Education discussed a proposed pay-to-play fee structure for athletics, classroom sizes and other district updates during its latest meeting.

Superintendent Brian Kitchin said reductions to the athletics budget prompted administrators to develop a three-tier pay-to-play system with the assistance of Athletic Director John Shutte.

Under the proposal, Tier 1 sports would cost $100, Tier 2 sports $250 and Tier 3 sports $300. The proposal includes a $400 individual cap and a $600 family cap.

”We don’t want to turn kids away from participation as a result of the costly pay-to-play fee,” Kitchin said.

Kitchin estimated the program would generate about $175,000 in revenue.

A board member noted that the proposed fees could change in future years if additional budget reductions become necessary.

During public comment, resident Ron Romano said he supports athletics and believes program costs should be shared equally between taxpayers and participants.

Assistant Superintendent Daniel Novak said the district is scheduling classes for the upcoming nine-period school day and expects to release student schedules in mid-August.

Novak also encouraged families to complete applications for free and reduced-price meals, noting that the district’s four elementary schools and middle school have qualified for Title I Targeted Assistance funding.

During public comment, Reagan Asenzo expressed concerns about class sizes at Apshawa Elementary School. Kitchin said elementary class sizes are expected to range from 21 to 24 students.

Caitlyn Babcock praised the programming at Highlander Prep and Academy, saying it has grown into a strong educational program.

The board also reminded prospective school board candidates that nominating petitions must be submitted in person to the Passaic County Clerk’s Office by Monday, July 27. Petitions must be notarized and include signatures from at least 25 registered voters.