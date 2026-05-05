West Milford council honors former official

Mayor Michele Dale and the Township Council observed several recognitions and community updates during a recent meeting, including a moment of silence for former Councilman William Gervens, who died April 11.

Dale noted that May 7, the first Thursday in May, will be recognized as the National Day of Prayer. Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg accepted a proclamation designating May 2026 as Older Americans Month, while Councilman Michael Chazukow accepted a proclamation recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Dale called on residents, government agencies, businesses and schools to recommit to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, promoting protective measures and ensuring access to appropriate services.

Addressing municipal finances, Dale said reducing reliance on borrowing remains a priority.

“The further we get away from borrowing, the better off we are in the long run as a municipality,” she said, acknowledging the transition may be challenging but noting councilwide support.

In other business, the Recreation Department announced a partnership with Joe Zatelli of New Jersey Coin Hunter to host an “Introduction to Metal Detecting” program at Westbrook Park, with equipment provided.