West Milford council recognizes volunteers, considers township flag

The West Milford Township Council recognized several residents for their contributions to the community and discussed a proposal to create an official township flag on June 24

Mayor Michele Dale presented the township’s Lifetime Achievement Award to Mark and Sue Lynch in recognition of their service to the community.

The mayor also honored two new Eagle Scouts, presenting each with a recognition plaque.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to members of the Community Animal Rescue Team (CART), an organization established with the assistance of Animal Control Officer Carol Tyler to help rescue animals during wildfires. She also encouraged residents to volunteer with the organization.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, a member of Boy Scout Troop 44, presented a proposed design for an official West Milford Township flag.

He said he believed that creating an official township flag will “strengthen community pride, celebrate our shared identity and become a meaningful part of our township’s history for future generations.”

Dale praised the proposal, saying it was an excellent idea, but noted that the governing body would need to consider it formally. Members of the council expressed support for exploring the concept, with Councilman Rudy Hass calling it “a phenomenal idea.”

The council also discussed Whiskey Wolf’s liquor license, the township’s teen center, improvements to the park surrounding the facility and the placement of security cameras throughout the township.

Dale and Township Attorney Fred Pasternak also discussed establishing a three-member subcommittee to oversee the selection of a consultant to conduct a special assessment related to a lake association’s loan for dam repairs and improvements. Officials said the assessment process is intended to protect the township during the project.