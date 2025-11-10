West Milford High marching band to host 25th annual military concert

The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band will present its 25th annual Military Concert and Tattoo honoring band alumni on Saturday, Nov. 15, at West Milford High School.

The performance will be the final opportunity in 2025 to see the band’s show, High Voltage.

For more than two decades, the Highlander Tattoo has been a showcase of band precision, bagpipe music and drum excellence. Each guest ensemble will perform individually, followed by a combined “Massed Band Finale.”

Performing groups include the West Milford Highlander Pipes and Drums, Clifton High School Mustang Marching Band, Highlander Percussion Ensemble, Claddagh Pipe Band, Pequannock High School Marching Band, South Park & District Pipe Band, and the West Milford Highlander Marching Band featuring the award-winning WMHS Color Guard. West Milford and Clifton alumni are invited to participate in the Amazing Grace finale.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults 13 and older, $10 for seniors 60 and older, veterans and registered Highlander or Clifton alumni, and $10 for children ages 5–12. Tickets are available online at wmhighlanderband.com/tattoo or by mail to WMBPA, P.O. Box 603, West Milford, NJ 07480.