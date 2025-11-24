West Milford marching band finishes historic season

The West Milford High School Highlander Marching Band has wrapped up the most successful competitive season in its history, earning state, regional and national honors.

The band’s 2025 field show, “High Voltage,” featured an energetic musical composition and distinctive visual effects that “electrified audiences” along the East Coast, according to the program. This season also marked the debut of the band’s new modular uniforms, which can be adapted to fit any show theme or community event.

West Milford earned its second straight USBands Group IV Open New Jersey State Championship, an accomplishment achieved just three years after the program was promoted to Open Class. The band went on to win the USBands Group IV Open National Championship at MetLife Stadium — its first national title since 2018 and its first in Open Class.

The Highlanders also competed in the Bands of America Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at the University of Delaware for the first time since 2015. They became the only New Jersey band to be named a finalist ensemble, another first for the school.

Band Director Matt Gramata credited the program’s success to the collaborative efforts of students, staff, administration and the community.

“I am truly grateful to work alongside some of the most passionate and creative individuals who devote so much of themselves to our students and designing a championship-level show,” Gramata said. “It is through the collective efforts of the students, staff, administration, band parent organization, custodial and maintenance team, transportation department, and the West Milford community that we can achieve continued success year in and year out.”

Drum Major Noelle Treloar said this season highlighted how far the program has grown.

“This marching band season was extremely successful and marks the massive growth this program has gone through since my freshman year,” she said. “I cannot be more grateful to my classmates for their diligent practice, and to the band directors for designing an amazing show and for constantly pushing us to achieve our maximum potential.”