West Milford police prepare for heavy traffic during apple season

With apple season approaching, the West Milford Police Department is preparing for increased weekend traffic in the northern section of the township, particularly along Greenwood Lake Turnpike and Warwick Turnpike.

The department also anticipates additional traffic from several events planned in the surrounding area.

Beginning the weekend of Sept. 26, an officer will be assigned to the intersection of Warwick Turnpike and Lake Shore Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The assignment will continue for five consecutive weekends to assist with traffic flow.

Police said motorists should expect heavy traffic in the area even with the additional traffic-control measures in place.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes when traveling through the northern section of West Milford during the apple season weekends.