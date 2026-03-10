West Milford receives $100K federal grant to replace community bus

The Township of West Milford has been awarded $100,000 in Congressionally Directed Spending through the fiscal year 2026 federal appropriations minibus package championed by Andy Kim.

The funding, signed into law Feb. 3, will support the full replacement of the township’s aging community bus.

“This federal funding allows West Milford to continue with a safe, reliable replacement without placing additional burden on local taxpayers,” said West Milford Mayor Michele Dale.

“West Milford continues to pursue every available grant opportunity to reduce costs for residents,” Dale said. “This award reflects the township’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, long-term planning and maximizing outside funding sources.”