West Milford receives $12,000 in Passaic County America 250 mini-grant

West Milford Township has received $12,000 as part of $97,400 in America 250 Mini-Grants awarded by the Passaic County Board of County Commissioners to 10 organizations across the county.

The grants will support festivals, exhibitions, research and public education programs commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

West Milford will use its funding for Community Day and fireworks featuring historical reenactors, patriotic activities and a community time capsule.

The grants, awarded on a rolling basis since the program launched earlier this year, provide up to $15,000 per project to municipalities, schools, libraries, nonprofits and cultural institutions.

“These grants are an investment in the people and places that make Passaic County what it is,” Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said. “Our municipalities, schools, libraries and cultural institutions know their communities best and they came to us with ideas that are creative, inclusive and rooted in local pride.”

The Ringwood Public Library received $8,030 for “250+ Years of Ringwood History,” a yearlong series of educational programs for all ages that will include New Jersey’s traveling “Revolutionary Lives” exhibit.

The America 250 Mini-Grant Program is part of a national effort commemorating the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. Funded projects are intended to honor the nation’s history while highlighting the stories, cultures and contributions of Passaic County communities.