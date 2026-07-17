West Milford council recognizes ADA anniversary

The West Milford Township Council recognized the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and discussed community initiatives during its latest meeting.

Mayor Michele Dale read a proclamation commemorating the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Councilman Michael Chazukow highlighted the success of recent America 250 events hosted by the West Milford Museum.

Councilwoman Marilyn Lichtenberg announced the appointment of three volunteers — Michelle H., John T. and Richard L. — to serve on a committee that will review Lake Association loan matters discussed at a previous meeting.

Councilman Rudy Hass recognized Daniel Kochakji for setting up the America 250 time capsule at the Wallisch Homestead. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2076.

During public comment, Robert Moshmin raised concerns about roadwork at 179 Cahill Cross Road, saying construction prevented wheelchair users from accessing nearby businesses and disrupted service to the area.

Dale said the township would follow up with PSE&G regarding the issue.