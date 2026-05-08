West Milford receives state grant for police wellness program

The Township of West Milford has been awarded $8,099.10 through New Jersey’s 2026 Law Enforcement Wellness and Resiliency Grant Program to support officer mental health and wellness initiatives.

The grant, announced by Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, will fund the implementation of a wellness application that provides mental health resources and crisis support tools for law enforcement personnel.

The funding was announced alongside the recipients of the state’s 2026 Excellence in Policing Awards, which recognize law enforcement officers, agencies and community partners for leadership, innovation and service.

“These grants represent a critical investment in the well-being of New Jersey’s law enforcement community,” Davenport said. “By prioritizing wellness and resiliency, we are ensuring that officers and their families, who give so much to New Jersey, get the support they need to cope with the challenges they face on a daily basis.”