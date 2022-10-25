West Milford Rotary seeking sponsorship for Flags for Heroes project

The West Milford Rotary Club is asking for a $50 Sponsorship donation to help with its Flags for Heroes project.

The Flags for Heroes Project is an effort carried out by a number of Rotary Clubs around the country and is meant to honor those who have been heroes in our lives. The display of a 10-foot-tall American flag will be open to the public from Nov. 6-27, and the Rotary will be accepting additions right up until the last day of the project.

With a sponsorship comes your medallion after the display is taken down for the year. This often becomes a very popular gift for the hero, or family of the highlighted hero as a sponsor’s way of showing love and appreciation for what that person has done.