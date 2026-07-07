West Milford school district adopts AI policy

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in education, the West Milford Board of Education has adopted a policy intended to guide its responsible use in classrooms while preserving academic integrity.

Policy Committee Chair Stephanie Marquard said the district took a proactive approach during the 2025-26 school year by adopting Policy 2365, “Acceptable Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence.”

”Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important part of higher education and the workforce students will eventually enter,” Marquard said. She added that it is important to teach students how to use AI “responsibly, ethically, and in ways that strengthen, rather than replace, critical thinking.”

The policy outlines when AI may be used by students, approved platforms, assignment-specific conditions, citation requirements and prohibited uses. Unauthorized AI use also falls under the district’s Academic Integrity Policy, which classifies it as academic dishonesty.

Marquard said the district believes AI can provide meaningful educational opportunities when used appropriately and with clear oversight.

”I think the focus should not simply be on ‘catching’ students using AI, but on setting clear expectations, educating students on responsible use, and helping them understand that emerging technologies come with both opportunities and responsibilities,” she said.

The district is also preparing to discuss student technology use more broadly. Marquard said a Committee of the Whole meeting beginning July 7 will include public discussions and recommendations from committees, including the Technology Committee.

The review comes as New Jersey requires school districts to adopt policies restricting student cell phone and Internet-enabled device use during the 2026-27 school year. West Milford has already updated Regulation 5516, governing student use of electronic communication devices, to include cell phone restrictions and progressive discipline procedures for violations.

Artificial intelligence has become a growing topic of debate in education. Supporters say it can help teachers develop lesson plans, personalize instruction and provide students with writing assistance and additional explanations of course material. Critics argue it can encourage cheating, reduce critical thinking, spread inaccurate information through so-called “AI hallucinations” and increase students’ reliance on technology instead of independent problem-solving.

According to an NPR/Ipsos poll cited by the district, 54% of teachers said AI makes it harder for students to develop critical thinking skills, while 55% viewed it as a shortcut that reduces student effort.

District officials said their goal is to balance the educational benefits of AI with safeguards that promote responsible, ethical use in the classroom.