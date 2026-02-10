West Milford seeks nominees for Volunteer of the Year

West Milford is seeking nominations for its 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award as part of the township’s annual Volunteer Award Program.

Residents may nominate anyone who lives or works in West Milford and volunteered time or services to benefit the community during 2025. The mayor and Township Council will select one recipient from the nominations.

The program will be held April 29 during the regular council meeting at Town Hall, 1480 Union Valley Road. Refreshments will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the program scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 2025 Mary B. Haase Lifetime Volunteer Award also will be presented. A panel of former West Milford mayors will select a recipient recognized for a lifetime of volunteer service.

Nomination forms are available at the clerk’s office, recreation center, public library and community center, and online at the township website. Forms must be returned to the clerk’s office by 1 p.m. March 20.

Township civic service and volunteer organizations also are invited to request time to make brief presentations to the Township Council about their activities. Presentation request forms must be submitted by 1 p.m. March 27.