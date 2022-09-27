West Milford seniors tie for first

The West Milford Senior Olympians tied Randolph for firstplace in the 32nd Annual Tri-County Senior Olympics, which was hosted this year by the West Milford Community Services & Recreation Department.

Pequannock came in 4th place, Wayne in 3rd place and Sparta came in 2nd place.The seniors took part in Cornhole, Chicken Toss, Soccer kick, Putting Golf, Ladder Ball, and Tee Ball and did very well.

This year’s recipient of the Spirit Award is Ed Perara who has shown his dedication to the team and will be stepping up to be the team captain next year.