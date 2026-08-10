West Milford townwide garage sale set

West Milford Township will hold its annual townwide garage sale Sept. 18-20, allowing residents to host garage sales without permits or township-approved signs.

Garage sales may be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Township garage sale signs may still be used and are available for purchase for $1 each.

Residents who plan to participate and want their address included on the townwide garage sale map and address list must complete the service request available on the township website at westmilford.org under “Annual Townwide Garage Sale.”

The map and address list will be available to view or print on the township website beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.

For more information, call the Township Clerk’s Office at 973-728-2702. The office can be reached Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.