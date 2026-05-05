YMCA forms advisory council to expand year-round presence in West Milford

The YMCA Outdoor Education Center has created a volunteer advisory council of local leaders to help expand year-round programming and strengthen its presence in the community.

The council will provide leadership, fundraising support, advocacy and strategic guidance, with a focus on enhancing offerings such as child care, fitness programs and camps.

“The YMCA has always been a place where community comes together to grow stronger — physically, socially and emotionally,” said Buddy Evans, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA. “With the leadership of this advisory council, we are deepening our roots in West Milford and ensuring the Outdoor Education Center becomes a year-round destination for connection, wellness and opportunity for all.”

Appointed members include Kristi Clave, Justin DiMaio, Chris Garcia, Eva Hajek, Bill Kane, Brian Kitchin, Allison Lapatka, Cindy LeMay, Bob Nolan, Dan Trout and Judy Young, representing a range of backgrounds in education, business, health care and community service.

Garcia said the council aims to expand access to programs and create more opportunities for residents.

“This council is made up of people who care deeply about creating opportunities for others,” he said. “Together, we will champion the Y’s mission and help ensure every individual and family feels welcomed and supported.”

The YMCA Outdoor Education Center, located on Germantown Road, opened in 1970 as a summer camp and includes a lakefront, performing arts center and environmental education spaces. Officials said new offerings planned for this fall include fitness classes, court sports and child care programs.

The YMCA provides financial assistance for memberships and programs based on household income, supported by donations and community partnerships.