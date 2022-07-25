Lounsberry Hollow gains new principal, superintendent

The administrative shuffling at the Vernon Township School District continued on July 21 as the Board of Education approved two new administrators.

The school board appointed Russell Rogers as superintendent and Marc Citro as principal of Lounsberry Hollow school.

Rogers, the district’s former director of math and science, was appointed to replace retired Assistant Superintendent Charles McKay, who worked in the district for 39 years, as an English teacher, Lounsberry Hollow principal and district administrator. He retired on June 30.

Immediately after he was approved, Rogers took his place at the board table next to Superintendent Karen D’Avino. He will make a pro-rated an annual salary of $172,000.

“It’s a big seat to fill,” Rogers said. “I’m honored to be appointed to this position, and I understand why a lot of people are in this community. They have their positions on the board because they decided to raise families in the area, and I don’t take lightly my position and my responsibility to the students, the parents, the teaches and the staff members in this community.”

Citro, the principal at Macopin Middle School in West Milford, was appointed effective Sept. 22, or as soon as he is released from his post. He will be paid a pro-rated annual salary of $147,000.

“I spent a lot of time in my previous district,” Citro said. “I knew that in order for me to leave there, it was going to take something that I viewed as a perfect fit for me, and I really feel like this is, as a Sussex County resident. I really do like being up here in Vernon and after meeting with the superintendent and the hiring committee, that this is going to be a great partnership for me and for Lounsberry Hollow. I’m really excited to get started, get to know our kids and get to know our staff and community.”

D’Avino said 33 people applied for the position and there were 10 initial interviews, and four second-round interviews. The screening committee included four teachers, two administrators and D’Avino.

“It was an incredibly talented pool of applicants,” D’Avino said.