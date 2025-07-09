Athletes head to Junior Olympics

Forty-five members of the Jr. Highlander Track Club, a track and field program for athletes ages 5-18, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Region 1 Qualifier in late June in New Haven, Conn.

Club members took part in 131 events from sprints and distance races to jumps, throws and multi-events.

They qualified in 79 events for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, scheduled for late July in Houston.

The qualifiers include one decathlete, three triathletes, one heptathlete, three pentathletes and a 4x100m relay team.

The club is seeking sponsorships and community support to help cover the costs of travel, lodging and competition fees.

For information, send email to Gabriela Glynn at glynngabriela@yahoo.com