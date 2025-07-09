x
Athletes head to Junior Olympics

WEST MILFORD. Members of the Jr. Highlander Track Club qualify in 79 events for the AAU Junior Olympic Games.

West Milford /
| 09 Jul 2025 | 12:56
    JHC1 Massimo Balestrieri of the Jr. Highlander Track Club competes in the pole vaults at the AAU Region 1 Qualifier in late June in New Haven, Conn. (Photo provided)
    JHC2 Chloe and Leah Barkley win medals at the AAU Region 1 Qualifier in late June in New Haven, Conn.
Forty-five members of the Jr. Highlander Track Club, a track and field program for athletes ages 5-18, competed in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Region 1 Qualifier in late June in New Haven, Conn.

Club members took part in 131 events from sprints and distance races to jumps, throws and multi-events.

They qualified in 79 events for the AAU Junior Olympic Games, scheduled for late July in Houston.

The qualifiers include one decathlete, three triathletes, one heptathlete, three pentathletes and a 4x100m relay team.

The club is seeking sponsorships and community support to help cover the costs of travel, lodging and competition fees.

For information, send email to Gabriela Glynn at glynngabriela@yahoo.com

ON TO JUNIOR OLYMPICS
The top 5 finishers in the AAU Region 1 Qualifier go on to the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
1st Place
Ryan Escolano, pentathlon
Elizabeth Clifton, heptathlon
Cameron Leslie, 3000m
Henry Pullaro, triathlon
Nico Patino, racewalk
Sebastian Patino, steeplechase
Kayla Clegg, 1500m
Emma McKiernan, 1500m
Jonathan Andrade, 100m hurdles
Ryan Escolano, high jump
Camila Artiga, turbo javelin
Tanner Carbone, turbo javelin
Leah Barkley, turbo javelin
Massimo Balestrieri, pole vault
Bryce Leslie, pole vault
Peyton Lowenstein, javelin
Sterling Carbone, discus
2nd Place
Bryce Leslie, pentathlon
Silvio Muto, triathlon
Cameron Leslie, 1500m
Jonathan Andrade, 200m hurdles
Henry Pullaro, shot put
Silvio Muto, high jump
Lincoln Carbone, turbo javelin
Giuliana Muto, turbo javelin
Emma McKiernan, triple jump
Ryan Escolano, triple jump
Grace Almaleh, pole vault
Bryce Leslie, javelin
John Banks, javelin
Gavin Escolano, shot put
Evan Riley, shot put
Elizabeth Clifton, javelin
Gavin Escolano, discus
Evan Riley, discus
3rd Place
Massimo Balestrieri, decathlon
Emma McKiernan, pentathlon
Matteo Balestrieri, 3000m
Giuliana Muto, triathlon
Kayla Clegg, 800m
Massimo Balestrieri, steeplechase
Leah Barkley, 1500m
Bryce Leslie, 100m hurdles
Alex Ovtcharov, 80m hurdles
Tanner Carbone, shot put
Tanner Carbone, long jump
Giuliana Muto, high jump
Cameron Leslie, high jump
Pax Cummings, high jump
Reese Leslie, turbo javelin
Bryce Leslie, triple jump
Leah Barkley, discus
Claire Riley, discus
Claire Riley, javelin
John Banks, discus
Brown, Ovtcharov, Cummings, Wellema, 4x100m relay
4th Place
Chloe Barkley, 800m
Nico Patino, steeplechase
Ayden Guthrie, 1500m
Dean Wellema, high jump
Henry Pullaro, turbo javelin
Elizabeth Clifton, long jump
Gavin Escolano, javelin
Lola Novak, high jump
Claire Riley, shot put
Giovanni Zappitelli, discus
5th Place
Ayden Guthrie, 800m
Sebastian Patino, 800m
Camila Artiga, 1500m
Ilia Gegechkori, 80m hurdles
Chloe Barkley, 80m hurdles
Shaun Finn, shot put
Ryleigh McKiernan, shot put
Lucas Brown, high jump
Silvio Muto, turbo javelin
Giovanni Zappitelli, turbo javelin
Sterling Carbone, shot put
Ilia Gegechkori, long jump
Elizabeth Clifton, shot put