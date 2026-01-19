Captains fuel unity, success for West Milford/Lakeland swimming

The West Milford High School/Lakeland High School swimming program demonstrates admirable unity, while also building lasting memories and ever improving their times in their chosen events.

A big reason for this is the commitment of the captains: Mia Church (West Milford, senior), Madelyn Stillman (West Milford, senior), Wren Haskins (Lakeland, senior), Amanda Magee (Lakeland, junior), Jacob Price (West Milford, senior), Nick Locke (West Milford, senior), Antimo Ferretti (Lakeland, senior) and Nate Schouten (Lakeland, junior).

“These individuals are held to a higher standard,’’ coach Matthew Kane said. “They work hard behind the scenes to keep the team chemistry well and morale high. Their work and dedication to their sport are special to see. They are great swimmers, but overall, are better people and that speaks volumes.

The athletes selected as captain always have innate leadership qualities.

“As the season has progressed, they have improved their leadership skills and their ability to speak out and speak up for themselves,” Kane said. “They take on the pressure of the season and go out and have fun competing in swimming. They have coordinated team bonding moments and support each other.’’

Each captain has had great moments in the sport this year.

“All of the athletes have achieved best-in-season times, as well as career-best times,’’ Kane said. “Nick Locke swims the 50 and 100 freestyle and is a part of the West Milford 400 freestyle relay record. Jacob Price swims 50 and 100 freestyle and leads the West Milford boys in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. He is a linchpin in the boys 200 medley relay record, 200 freestyle relay record and 400 freestyle medley relay record.

Mia Church holds West Milford records in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breastroke, while Madelyn Stillman has improved on her 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke times.

Academics are also strengths for the captains.

“Academically, the students mentioned above are on the Honor Roll and the High Honor Roll,’’ Kane said. “A few of them have already been accepted into colleges and have declared where they are attending.’’

What truly makes Kane proud is the ways in which the captains help their teammates become better swimmers.

“The captains are another positive voice in the room, holding each other accountable and leading by example,’’ Kane said. “They put aside their disappointments and put others’ needs first on the team during the heat of competition.’’

The individual and program success in 2025-26 will be remembered by all involved for a long time.

“Both Lakeland and West Milford school districts have lake communities and with that come kids who easily take to the sport of swimming,’’ Kane said. “But even without the lake communities, other kids from both schools will still sign up for this team. A lot of the time, it’s because of their friends and because they want to get good at something different. It is special to see and the coaching staff (Lori Kane, Tricia Kane and Leanne Langenmayr) are happy that both school systems support this program and sport. It is a credit to the student athletes for the size and strength of our team.’’