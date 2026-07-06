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Heat doesn’t stop volleyball players

West Milford. Players took to the volleyball courts at West Milford’s Bubbling Springs Park on July 1, enjoying an afternoon of competition and camaraderie despite temperatures climbing above 90 degrees.

West Milford /
| 06 Jul 2026 | 04:54
    Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees did not stop a group from play at West Milford's Bubbling Springs Park volleyball court late afternoon Wednesday, July 1.
    Temperatures exceeding 90 degrees did not stop a group from play at West Milford's Bubbling Springs Park volleyball court late afternoon Wednesday, July 1. ( Photo: Rich Adamonis)