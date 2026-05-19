West Milford hosts 7th annual Kids Fishing Derby

Scores of fishing enthusiasts, youngsters with adults, lined the shore of West Milford’s Bubbling Springs Lower Lake for the 7th annual Kids Fishing Derby on a sunny Saturday morning, May 16.

Prior to the event, the Township stocked the Lower Lake with 100 bass, three tagged bass and three tagged trout to add to the excitement and fun.

“We had a beautiful, exciting morning of fishing and fun for the community,” West Milford recreation director Dan Kochakji said. “In addition to the fishing, we had hot dogs, pizza, water and prizes thanks to our generous local sponsors.

“Special thanks go to our Parks and Public Works Departments for getting the lake and grounds ready for the event. This is a public park, so people are welcome to fish and enjoy the Lower Lake anytime. We kindly ask, don’t leave litter behind and respect the park.”

Mom Chantel, who attended with her daughters a second time,” said, “Fishing is in the girls DNA. West Milford does an amazing job with its fishing derby. We love the way it’s set up.”

Youngster Jordyn, who proudly caught a fish, said, “I like the grey ones best. I fish in my backyard where I catch lots of fish. And I always take the hook off myself.”

Prizes were awarded to attendees, including Fishing Derby hats, fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes and other items provided by sponsors: (Platinum) BSE Mechanical, Columbia Bank, Complete Care at West Milford Manor, Crevina Landscaping, Grasshopper Irish Pub & Restaurant, M&B Septic Services, Mountain Lakes Auto Wash, Primepoint, Unleashed Dog Solutions, Werner Reality; (Gold) Slater and Accurate Well & Pump Co.; (Bronze) Bloom Tree Care, Milton Inn, Romeo Painting Plus; and (Food) Elks Lodge.