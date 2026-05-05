Hewitt’s Carl Richko earns USTA Eastern officiating honor

Carl Richko has been named the recipient of the Nicholas E. Powel Award, recognizing his nearly two decades of dedication to grassroots tennis officiating.

Presented since 1990, the award honors officials who primarily serve at sectional and amateur events, demonstrate a strong commitment to local programs and serve as positive role models within the sport.

Richko, a Hewitt resident, officiates junior, adult, high school and college matches throughout New Jersey and the USTA Eastern section each year. Colleagues describe him as a “backbone” of officiating in the region and praise his work ethic and sincerity.

A previous recipient of the USTA Eastern Umpire Service Award, Richko has also helped expand opportunities for umpire training and shadowing across the section.

Richko emphasized the importance of developing officials at the local level.

“When we talk about grassroots, it’s all about players of all ages and abilities,” he said. “We need to encourage tennis players who would like to move up and get them into officiating.”