Highlanders to face Lakeland in semis

Lily Kreutzer collected two goals and three assists; Brodie Loveland totaled two goals and an assist; Addyson Seidner had a goal and an assist; and Vivian Sirnik also scored to lift the second-seeded West Milford High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Highlanders will face third-seeded Lakeland in a PCT semifinal Saturday, Oct. 19.

Sophomore Emmeline Kreutzer didn’t face a shot on goal in posting her 10th shutout this season.

Loveland leads West Milford in scoring with 24 goals and five assists, followed by Kreutzer (13 goals, 16 assists), Seidner (seven goals, 14 assists) and Plewa (six goals, eight assists).

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Cross country

Amanda Harvey won the Big North Independence Division championship race with a time of 19:32 and was followed by Ciara Clinton (second place in 19:55) and Brenna Traverso (fourth in 20:20) to pace the West Milford girls on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Darlington Park in Mahwah.

Matteo Balestrieri placed ninth in the boys race in 18:05 followed by Evan Lynch (13th place in 18:32), Massimo Balestrieri (14th in 18:33), Tyler Meier (18th in 19:03), Brody Scully (25th in 19:25), Cameron Piecuch (30th in 19:46) and Ben Torres (31st in 19:55).

Other girls finishers included Chloe Mirkovic (20th in 24:20), Lola Novak (21st in 24:33), Willa Zachar (25th in 24:55) and Elise Easter (29th in 25:09).

Boys soccer

Jaxon Neibig, Cole Stillman and Chris Orsino each scored to pace fifth-seeded West Milford to a 3-1 victory over fourth-seeded Passaic in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament there Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12.

West Milford will take on top-seeded DePaul in the semifinal round Oct. 19. The PCT championship game will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Passaic Valley High School in Little Falls.

Dominic Lenoir made seven saves against Passaic to anchor the Highlanders’ defense.

Girls soccer

The fourth-seeded Highlanders bowed to fifth-seeded Passaic Tech, 4-0, in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Oct. 12.

West Milford (5-6-1) rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Nutley, 4-2, there Oct.10.

Sara Wardlaw had two goals and an assist; Lindsay Wittner added a goal and two assists; and Delaney Piecuch also scored while Caitlin Murphy made eight saves to pace the comeback.

West Milford will play host to Fort Lee at 10 a.m. Oct. 19.

Girls volleyball

The Highlanders received 22 digs and three assists from Julia Sabyan and 11 digs, 10 assists, two kills and one ace from Hailey Gruenier to earn a 23-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Passaic Valley at home Oct. 10.

Other contributors included Jenaya LaPlaca (three kills, two digs, one ace), Amanda O’Brien (two kills), Lindsey DeLorenzo (two digs, one block), Skylar Locke (five digs, one ace, one assist), Ally Gruber (eight digs, three kills, four assists, one ace), Kaitlyn Clarke (three kills), Alexa Fritz (seven kills, six digs, four aces, one block), Alyssa Krol (two kills, two digs, one ace), Victoria Van Tassel (one dig), Kailyn Schweighart (three digs, two aces, one assist) and Sienna Franklin (five digs, one block).

West Milford (6-7) was seeded eighth for the Passaic County Tournament and scheduled to play host in a second-round match Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Girls tennis

West Milford earned a 5-0 victory over Paterson Eastside at home Oct. 11 to improve to 8-7 this season.