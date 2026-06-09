Lowenstein captures Meet of Champions javelin title

Peyton Lowenstein left no doubt.

The West Milford junior won the javelin event with an effort of 134-9 to easily outdistance the field at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 3, at Pennsauken high.

In fact, Lowenstein’s second throw of the event - of a distance of 123-0 - would’ve been good enough to win the gold medal among 30 of the elite throwers in the state.

“It’s extremely gratifying to watch her excel,” West Milford coach Mike Lambert said. “Her confidence has really grown. She has a great work ethic and dedication to the sport.”

Lowenstein’s next closest competitor was South Plainfield senior MacKenzie Harris, who took second with a throw of 122-10.

Despite the disparity, Lowenstein was locked in until the very last competitor was done.

“She didn’t want to believe it until everyone was through throwing,” said Lambert. “But afterward, she was just overjoyed. We’re all very proud of her.”

Lowenstein, who placed 10th in the state as a sophomore last year with a throw of 114-10, had qualified for the M of C this spring by winning the overall Group 2 championship with a throw of 144-7 on May 29-30 at Northern Burlington High in Columbus.

That throw of 144-7 was a personal best and the best in the state this season.

Talent in the javelin event runs in the family as Eric Lowenstein, Peyton’s father, had won the state Group 1 javelin championship at New Milford in 1999.

“It’s a nice story for sure,” said Lambert, who completed his 18th season as coach. “Peyton has been focusing on her goals and she just comes and improves every year.”

In addition to Lowenstein, West Milford had other competitors at the final event of the season including Ciara Clinton, who placed eighth in the 3200-meter run in a time of 10:37.40 and Amanda Harvey, who was 26th in the same event in a time of 11:29.99.

Senior Noah Christian was the lone boys competitor, placing 19th in the 800-meter run in 1:56.12.

Clinton, a senior, had placed fourth in the Group 2 championships in the 3200-meter run in 10:38.63 while Christian had placed fourth in the 800-meter runs at the groups in 1:54.05.

Harvey, also a senior, was ninth in the Group 2 championships in the 3200-meter run in a time of 11:01.89.