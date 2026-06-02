West Milford’s Lowenstein captures Group 2 javelin title

Peyton Lowenstein earned the gold medal in the javelin event with an effort of 144-7 and Noah Christian took fourth in the 800-meter run in a time of 1:54.05 to lead the West Milford High girls and boys outdoor track and field teams at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships on Friday-Saturday at Northern Burlington High in Columbus.

Also placing in the top six for the girls included Ciara Clinton (fourth in 3200-meter run, 10:38.63).

The final event of the season - the NJSIAA Meet of Champions - was scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, at Pennsauken High.

Baseball

The eighth-seeded Highlanders bowed to ninth-seeded Pascack Hills, 7-4, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on Wednesday, May 27, in West Milford.

Mason LaNeve went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Chase Tyburczy singled, walked and scored two runs and Kyle Schwarzlow singled twice, walked once and scored a run to pace West Milford.

The Highlanders finished 16-10 overall and went 7-3 in the Independence Division of the Big North Conference, good for a first place tie with Wayne Valley.

Softball

Alyssa Kral singled twice, Meghan Allwood singled, walked and scored and Lydia Paget walked and drove in a run but 11th-seeded West Milford dropped a 3-1 decision to sixth-seeded Demarest in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament on May 26 in Demarest.

The Lady Highlanders finished their 2026 campaign with a 12-14 record.

Boys Lacrosse

Luke Maslanek scored twice, Ryan Czeczuga had a goal and three assists and Brendan Coscia had five ground balls and won 11-of-21 face-offs but 10th-seeded West Milford had its season end in a 12-8 loss to seventh-seeded Mendham in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 2 tournament on Thursday, May 28, in Mendham.

Jacob Price, Pat Foley, Cole Riley, Cameron Piecuch and Jeffrey Papienuk each added a goal for West Milford, which also received 15 saves from Tyler Acanfrio.

The Highlanders finished 12-6 and in a three-way tie with Lenape Valley and Newton for the NJILL Pooley Division championship.