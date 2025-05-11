Home
Photos: West Milford loses in county final
jack lizza
West Milford
/
| 11 May 2025 | 07:45
The West Milford High School boys lacrosse team falls to Wayne Valley, 10-8, in the Passaic County Tournament final Saturday, May 10. (Photos by Jack Lizza)
West Milford sophomore Cole Riley (22).
West Milford seniors Vincent D’Andrea (1) and Max Gorny (5).
West Milford sophomore Cole Riley (22).
Wayne Valley players celebrate their win.
The Wayne Valley boys lacrosse team poses with a plaque after winning the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday, May 10.
